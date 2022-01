Bob Wilkins heads back to shore after an exhilarating splash in Shuswap Lake on New Year’s Day in Canoe. (Photo contributed) Simon and Angela Carson get ready to brave the less-than-toasty waters of Shuswap Lake on Jan. 1, 2022. (Photo contributed) Naomi Seal and Richelle Zarowski take the Polar Plunge on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, in Canoe. (Photo contributed)

A small group of hardy souls welcomed in the New Year on Jan. 1, 2022 by braving the frozen waters of Shuswap Lake. Although they first went to Canoe Beach for their dip, they weren’t able to get through the ice.

Later that day they went down to the government wharf in Canoe where they found open water and took a speedy dip.

