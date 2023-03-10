Welcome, spring: Parks reopening in Kelowna

With the beginning of spring just over a week away and the mercury rising, Kelowna’s parks are beginning to open back up.

The downtown jewel known as Kasugai Gardens will once again be available to the public on March 15, allowing visitors to enjoy the Japanese garden, stone lanterns, pine trees, waterfall and pond from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery will also be extending their hours the same day, to 7 a.m.-8 p.m. until Oct. 31.

Knox Mountain Drive will be open to vehicle traffic each day from noon to 8 p.m. starting on Monday, March 27. Vehicles will be allowed on the road from the base of Knox Mountain to the Crown lookout, midway to the peak.

Bathroom facilities are set to reopen in Kelowna parks on April 1, depending on weather conditions.

Goats Peak Regional Park in West Kelowna also recently opened back up on March 8, after being closed on Feb. 28 for cougar activity.

READ MORE: Indigenous school program helping Kelowna RCMP design new challenge coin

READ MORE: Fasten your seatbelt: $40K fine for unsafe tractor driving at Kelowna orchard

@JakeC_16

Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaCity of West Kelownaparks