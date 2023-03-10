(Photo/City of Kelowna)

(Photo/City of Kelowna)

Welcome, spring: Parks reopening in Kelowna

Local parks reopening this month

With the beginning of spring just over a week away and the mercury rising, Kelowna’s parks are beginning to open back up.

The downtown jewel known as Kasugai Gardens will once again be available to the public on March 15, allowing visitors to enjoy the Japanese garden, stone lanterns, pine trees, waterfall and pond from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery will also be extending their hours the same day, to 7 a.m.-8 p.m. until Oct. 31.

Knox Mountain Drive will be open to vehicle traffic each day from noon to 8 p.m. starting on Monday, March 27. Vehicles will be allowed on the road from the base of Knox Mountain to the Crown lookout, midway to the peak.

Bathroom facilities are set to reopen in Kelowna parks on April 1, depending on weather conditions.

Goats Peak Regional Park in West Kelowna also recently opened back up on March 8, after being closed on Feb. 28 for cougar activity.

READ MORE: Indigenous school program helping Kelowna RCMP design new challenge coin

READ MORE: Fasten your seatbelt: $40K fine for unsafe tractor driving at Kelowna orchard

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaCity of West Kelownaparks

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Giant ant fossil discovered near Princeton by local resident

Just Posted

A man attempted to break into The Hype on Bernard Avenue in Downtown Kelowna but nothing was stolen. (Paul Lesage/Kelowna Alert Facebook)
Downtown Kelowna retail store broken into, nothing stolen

Kelowna tennis player Calvin Thalheimer is bound for Spain this summer to play on the Europe pro tennis circuit. (Instagram)
Kelowna tennis player aces the pro circuit

(Photo/City of Kelowna)
Welcome, spring: Parks reopening in Kelowna

The Kelowna Owls won on Thursday night to advance to the final four of the AAAA BC Provincial Basketball Championships. (LEC Media/Contributed)
Eyes set on high school provincial basketball championship: Kelowna sports weekend preview

Pop-up banner image