Welcome home: Foundry Kelowna to reopen following July fire

A small kitchen fire forced the youth mental health centre from its facility for nearly one month

Foundry Kelowna is slated to reopen its doors a month after a small kitchen fire forced the youth facility to find a temporary home. (Foundry Kelowna)

Foundry Kelowna will reopen its doors on Monday, almost a month after a small kitchen fire shut the centre down.

The youth mental health centre was operating out of Central School on Richter Street while work was underway to clear the facility of smoke damage.

In a Facebook post, the Kelowna Canadian Mental Health Association said the centre would be closed Thursday and Friday to prepare for the relocation.

READ MORE: Foundry Kelowna finds new temporary home after kitchen fire

READ MORE: Foundry Kelowna to close temporarily following kitchen fire

“We are going home,” Foundry said in its post.

“We are so excited and thank everyone for their patience,” the organization said. “A special thank you to the Central School for opening your facility to us.”

On July 17, Foundry Kelowna began operating out of the school.

“Right away we had calls from many people offering their space, office equipment or just asking how they could help,” CMHA Kelowna executive director Shelagh Turner said following the fire.

“We are so grateful to the Central Okanagan School District for opening up this space and for everyone who jumped in to help us get up and fully operational so quickly.”

Now, the facility has been cleared to reopen its doors on Aug. 12.

READ MORE: Beer Fest marks 55 years for Kelowna’s German cultural club

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.