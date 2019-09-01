Weekly roundup: Swoop airlines, $38M school, Homeless Charter of Rights

1. Passengers stranded in Kelowna in Swoop airline debacle could sue, expert says

Travellers were stranded at the Kelowna International Airport after learning they couldn’t be rebooked on a Swoop flight—some of which were told would be as soon as September 2.

Air Passenger Rights founder Gabor Lukacs said not only was the company in the wrong with its response to the cancellation, but it breached its contract and broke the law.

“Passengers affected by this should sue Swoop for damages including meals, accommodation, lost wages and cost of alternative accommodation,” he said. “In addition, I encourage affected passengers to seek $1,000 in punitive damages, per passenger, due to Swoop’s high-handed behaviour.”

#Swoop be prepared to wait 11 days if your swoop flight is cancelled 😁😁😁

……maybe if you're flying out of the jungle @FlySwoop #Kelowna — Lukas Til (@tilek01) August 29, 2019

2. SUV nearly crashes through West Kelowna home

It was a close call for residents in a West Kelowna neighbourhood when a car nearly crashed through several houses Friday night.

The SUV was abandoned by the time the police arrived where the car had been left on a lawn at the corner of Elk Road and Cougar Road.

3. Adopting Homeless Charter of Rights a possibility: Kelowna mayor and MLA

Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick and Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran said adopting or supporting the adaptation of a Homeless Charter of Rights is a possibility for both the city and B.C.

The document, which was created by a Calgary-based homeless organization, outlines the human rights of people who experience homelessness, such as their right to access space, facilities, social services, health care and to be treated with respect and dignity.

4. $38.1M middle school to open doors next week in Upper Mission

Canyon Falls Middle School (CFMS) in the Upper Mission area is nearly ready to welcome its first batch of 476 students for the first day of school on Tuesday.

The three-floor, 8,240-square-metre building, features 16 flexible learning spaces called learning studios that open into six collaborative maker spaces that support 21st-century learning. The school also boasts several outdoor learning spaces and multifunctional spaces such as the school’s atrium, which can also be used as a stage for presentations.

GRATITUDE to the staff of the NEW Canyon Falls Middle School as well as our District’s Operations Team for all of their hard work to make sure CFM is ready to welcome students on Tuesday! #SD23Gratitude (5) #SD23togetherwelearn pic.twitter.com/n2m1vnQ379 — Terry Beaudry (@TerryBeaudry) August 31, 2019

5. Alberta minister says families claim naloxone encourages drug users to take more risk

“I met with many families adversely affected by addiction to hear their heart-wrenching stories and views. Some families expressed concern that the presence of naloxone was encouraging their loved ones to take greater risks, knowing that the life-saving drug was nearby,” Minister Luan wrote.

Wow! I am shocked by the Alberta Minister of Mental Health’s comments. This is such a small number of people he is referring to. Naloxone Kits Save Lives! @mlgagnon_XVII @Rea_Booker @nursembrown https://t.co/r3N2lmbpBn — Kimberly Shapkin (@ShapkinKimberly) September 1, 2019

6. Kelowna man died after cliff jumping in South Okanagan Friday

The Okanagan Falls fire department confirmed it responded to a call about a Kelowna man who did not resurface after jumping off a cliff at the Skaha Bluffs on Friday.