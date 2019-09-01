(WestJet)

Weekly roundup: Swoop airlines, $38M school, Homeless Charter of Rights

Stories from the week

1. Passengers stranded in Kelowna in Swoop airline debacle could sue, expert says

Travellers were stranded at the Kelowna International Airport after learning they couldn’t be rebooked on a Swoop flight—some of which were told would be as soon as September 2.

Air Passenger Rights founder Gabor Lukacs said not only was the company in the wrong with its response to the cancellation, but it breached its contract and broke the law.

“Passengers affected by this should sue Swoop for damages including meals, accommodation, lost wages and cost of alternative accommodation,” he said. “In addition, I encourage affected passengers to seek $1,000 in punitive damages, per passenger, due to Swoop’s high-handed behaviour.”

2. SUV nearly crashes through West Kelowna home

It was a close call for residents in a West Kelowna neighbourhood when a car nearly crashed through several houses Friday night.

The SUV was abandoned by the time the police arrived where the car had been left on a lawn at the corner of Elk Road and Cougar Road.

3. Adopting Homeless Charter of Rights a possibility: Kelowna mayor and MLA

Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick and Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran said adopting or supporting the adaptation of a Homeless Charter of Rights is a possibility for both the city and B.C.

The document, which was created by a Calgary-based homeless organization, outlines the human rights of people who experience homelessness, such as their right to access space, facilities, social services, health care and to be treated with respect and dignity.

4. $38.1M middle school to open doors next week in Upper Mission

Canyon Falls Middle School (CFMS) in the Upper Mission area is nearly ready to welcome its first batch of 476 students for the first day of school on Tuesday.

The three-floor, 8,240-square-metre building, features 16 flexible learning spaces called learning studios that open into six collaborative maker spaces that support 21st-century learning. The school also boasts several outdoor learning spaces and multifunctional spaces such as the school’s atrium, which can also be used as a stage for presentations.

5. Alberta minister says families claim naloxone encourages drug users to take more risk

“I met with many families adversely affected by addiction to hear their heart-wrenching stories and views. Some families expressed concern that the presence of naloxone was encouraging their loved ones to take greater risks, knowing that the life-saving drug was nearby,” Minister Luan wrote.

6. Kelowna man died after cliff jumping in South Okanagan Friday

The Okanagan Falls fire department confirmed it responded to a call about a Kelowna man who did not resurface after jumping off a cliff at the Skaha Bluffs on Friday.

David Venn
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at david.venn@kelownacapnews.com
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
Petition to rename skate park after B.C. teen who died reaches initial goal

Just Posted

Three vehicle collision on Kelowna bridge

No serious injuries reported

Kelowna man died after cliff jumping at Skaha Bluffs Friday

BC Coroners Service is investigating the Aug. 30 incident

Narcan nasal spray handed out on Overdose Awareness Day in Kelowna

The spray is four times the injectable dosage, pharmacists say

Weekly roundup: Swoop airlines, $38M school, Homeless Charter of Rights

Stories from the week

More-than-a -century-old Okanagan fair wraps Sunday

Gates open for the final day of Armstrong’s 120th annual Interior Provincial Exhibition at 10 a.m.

VIDEO: Bears dine on salmon at B.C. hatchery

It was lunch time for the bears

Canadian cities urge federal leaders to wade into wastewater debate

Mayors are hoping sewage will become an election issue

Alberta minister says families claim naloxone encourages drug users to take more risk

When administered properly the life-saving medication can rapidly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose

B.C. and Yukon Association of Drug War survivors calls for heroin buyer clubs

B.C. is already an international example for tackling the overdose crisis and implementing harm reduction

Mexico hands Canada first loss at Softball Americas Olympic Qualifier

The victory secured Mexico’s spot at next summer’s Olympics

Labour reform gives workers more breaks, leaves in federally regulated fields

Government says workers will be able to take time off more easily

Summerland heritage buildings still standing today

Homes have had long history

School returns in B.C. with uncertainty surrounding contract for teachers

Negotiations are scheduled to resume on Sept. 23

Update: Firefighters moving to extingush spot fire near Sicamous, blaze near Summerland already doused

After a thunderstorm rolled through the region, three small fire have been found, one extinguished.

Most Read