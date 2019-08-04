Wanda MacKinnon stands outside the Rotary Centre for the Arts after graduating from PEOPLE Employment Services’ first cohort, on July 7, 2019. (David Venn - Capital News)

Weekly roundup: Rutland street art, Lake Country talent, Kelowna homelessness

Just incase you missed them …

Here are your top five stories of the past week:

1. From homeless to housed: A woman’s journey

This article is part one of a five-part series on the differing perspectives of the homeless versus mainstream culture and how that stigma associated with being homeless directly affects their relationships between authorities, public space and themselves.

2. Rutland street art

The Kelowna neighbourhood will be known for its incredible murals and wall art, with an event planned in August to show off the new additions.

3. Lake Country superstar singer on the rise

Fourteen-year-old Keala Morazain is going to bring a new performance to Live! in Lake Country

4. Breastless friends forever

They met during chemotherapy and now they’re inseparable.

5. Payphones are on their last post

There are two street-side payphones left in Kelowna: one outside the Kelowna Law Courts on Water Street and another a block away outside Kelowna Memorial Arena on Doyle Avenue.

David Venn
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at david.venn@kelownacapnews.com
Okanagan-Shuswap Weather: Summer sun for the August long weekend

Temperatures around 30C are expected region-wide.

West Kelowna Warriors financial partner sues, ownership responds

Financial partner, Xiaorong Liang filed a lawsuit against Warriors owner Kim Dobranski July 29

Storm the Ogopogo? Okanagan residents called upon to find elusive monster

‘We gotta find this thing before the Scots find Nessie!’ reads the Facebook group

Misspelled sign near Big White sparks confusion

Both words in a Kootenay-Boundary road sign were misspelled

‘Larry loves you’: 3,000 strangers text B.C. woman for 30th anniversary gift

Larry Steiner didn’t expect his insanely romantic and creative idea would go viral – but it did

Chase RCMP catch man accused of possesing stolen truck, harming other motorists

Two men were injured after the stolen truck collided with theirs east of Kamloops.

#Loveislove: 41st annual Pride Parade kicks off in Vancouver

Thousands of people, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, are expected to attend this year’s event

Two men charged after Hells Angel shot dead in Surrey

Suminder Grewal, 43, was killed at a Starbucks drive-thru

Metallica lead singer glad to be a life-saver for B.C. woman

Heavy metal song that scares away cougar drawing world-wide attention

RCMP find ‘damaged aluminum boat’ in Nelson River as search for B.C. fugitives continues

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have not been seen since July 22

Man charged with assault on Shuswap ferry operator

The Chase RCMP investigated after a man allegedly brandished a knife on the ferry.

Mount Polley mine disaster five years later; emotions, accountability unresolved

A 2014, collapse sent 24 million cubic metres of mine waste into Quesnel Lake, Hazeltine Creek

North Okanagan family says thanks to search and rescue with $50,000

Golf tournament/auction fundraiser way of saying thanks after son is rescued by group

