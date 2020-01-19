Weekly roundup: Prince Harry and Meghan Marle on the move to Kelowna?, House break-in upsetting to Glenmore Family, Three tower development proposed for Kelowna

A recap of last week

Here are the top stories for the week.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the move… to Kelowna?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made it clear they’re on the move.

Mayor Colin Basran said Kelowna should receive some serious consideration from Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan for their upcoming move.

“If they’re so intent on becoming financially independent, surely the best place in British Columbia to start a small business is right here in Kelowna,” said Basran, citing a Canadian Federation of Independent Businesses report that called Kelowna the top entrepreneurial city in Canada of 2018.

“And that’s on top of all of the great lifestyle opportunities that would await them here.”

Cold wintry conditions create chaos across Central Okanagan

Early in the week of Jan. 13, temperatures plummeted as a cold-weather system swept into the region and meteorologists expect the cold temperatures to stick around until Friday.

To show just how quickly conditions changed, Environment Canada’s Doug Lundquist said temperatures dropped to -19 C from around 1 C in less than 24 hours on Jan. 12.

Wind gusts of 70 km/h also didn’t help, making the temperature feel like -28 C earlier in the week.

Urgent and primary care centre officially opens in Kelowna

B.C. minister of health Adrian Dix and others officially opened a new Kelowna Urgent and Primary Care Centre (UPCC) on Jan. 9 at 1141 Harvey Ave, where a Bank of Montreal branch used to be located.

“The Kelowna UPCC will help connect more people in Central Okanagan communities with the health care they need,” said Dix.

“Thousands of area residents who currently lack a primary-care provider will benefit from increased access to same-day appointments for urgent needs.”

Kelowna family recovering after traumatic break-in, theft in Glenmore

A Kelowna family is trying their best to recover after their home and safety was violated during a break-in in their Glenmore neighbourhood.

On Jan. 8, Ben Gorodetsky awoke to the “guttural and emotional screams” of his wife coming from the room of their young toddler.

Gorodetsky said his wife was putting their child back to bed at around 4:30 a.m. when she saw a hand reach into the room to try and turn the light on, however the hand didn’t belong to her husband.

“I was awoken (by the screams) and thought that something must have happened to our kid,” said Gorodetsky.

“I ran down the hall asking ‘what happened’ but whoever was there had fled. There was initial relief but a few minutes later we realized that stuff was gone.”

Three-tower development proposed for Kelowna’s Leon Avenue

Leon Avenue’s long-anticipated redevelopment could become reality in the form of three sky-high towers proposed by a Vancouver company.

Venue Kings Ticket Brokers submitted its development proposal to the City of Kelowna last Thursday, revealing its plans to construct two towers at the intersection of Water Street and Leon Avenue and another across from Kelowna’s Gospel Mission.

Kelowna to implement CCTV registry to help RCMP access video surveillance

The RCMP will soon have access to more security cameras in downtown Kelowna, thanks to a new pilot-project to register privately owned CCTV cameras in a database.

The City of Kelowna, Downtown Kelowna Association (DKA) and the RCMP have partnered to launch a program that will register the location of CCTV cameras at businesses in the area, providing police with quicker access to potential sources of video evidence.

Not enough shelters for the homeless as temperatures drop

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission is always busy, but executive director Randy Benson said they’ve seen an increase in people coming in the last few days because of the cold snap.

“Our capacity in our shelter is 76 beds and we’ve been running at capacity especially in this cold weather,” Benson said.

“On top of that, we’ve had a few people drop in at night that need to warm up and we try to accommodate them as well.”

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Update: Collision halts highway traffic west of Revelstoke
Next story
Armed Forces being mobilized to help Eastern Newfoundland dig out

Just Posted

Weekly roundup: Prince Harry and Meghan Marle on the move to Kelowna?, House break-in upsetting to Glenmore Family, Three tower development proposed for Kelowna

A recap of last week

Kelowna secondary basketballer nominated for Canada-wide All Canadian Games

KSS’s Rylee Semeniuk is one of 152 players nominated

Warriors introduce new leadership core, look for bounce back after Friday loss

West Kelowna’s three-game winning streak ended Friday with a 6-3 loss

‘It’s still early’: Flu rates down so far this year at Interior Health

At Kelowna General Hosptial, there have been about 50 confirmed cases

Undermanned Rockets come close in 1st game of road-trip with 3-2 loss to Silvertips

Kelowna continues the three-game stretch Saturday night in Portland

‘Like an ATM’: World’s first biometric opioid-dispensing machine launches in B.C.

First-of-its-kind dispensing machine unveiled in the Downtown Eastside with hopes of curbing overdose deaths

Update: Collision halts highway traffic west of Revelstoke

Drive BC also reported a vehicle incident 10 km east of Golden.

Canada keeps up pressure amid signs Iran won’t turn over plane’s black boxes

Iran has admitted responsibility for the tragedy

Canucks extend home win streak to 8 with 4-1 triumph over Sharks

Victory lifts Vancouver into top spot in NHL’s Pacific Division

BC Green Party leader visits northern B.C. pipeline protest site

Adam Olsen calls for better relationship between Canada, British Columbia and First Nations

Priest Camp near Summerland was created in 1845

Agreement formed between Grand Chief Nicola (1793-1859) and Father Giovanni Nobili (1812-1856)

‘Extensive’ work planned at Big Bar landslide ahead of salmon, steelhead migration

Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan visited the site of the slide from June

B.C. society calls out conservation officer after dropping off bear cub covered in ice

Ice can be seen in video matted into emaciated bear cub’s fur

Royal deal clears way for Harry, Meghan part-time Canada move: experts

Keith Roy of the Monarchist League of Canada said the deal is exactly what Harry and Meghan asked for

Most Read