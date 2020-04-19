Passenger numbers at Kelowna International Airport have dropped by 3.8 per cent year-over-year for the month of January due to fears about the coronavirus. (Paul Clarke - Photo)

Weekly roundup: More infected passengers at YLW, unemployment up, violence over sanitizer

A look at the top stories of the week

Here are the top stories of the week.

Story: Two flights through Kelowna airport in April had COVID-19 case aboard

The BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) is advising passengers on two flights at the Kelowna airport in early April that they shared the plane with someone who later tested positive for COVID-19.

Passengers on West Jet flight 3343 from Calgary to Kelowna on April 3 and West Jet flight 3325 from Kelowna to Vancouver on April 6 may have been exposed to the virus. No affected seats are specified for the flights and so according to the BCCDC all flight passengers should be self isolating and monitoring for symptoms for a period of 14 days following the flight.

Story: Unemployment up, Kelowna loses 2,000 jobs in March: StatCan

Employment in the Central Okanagan has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic — with the region losing about 2,000 jobs between February and March of this year.

Recently released data from Statistics Canada shows a decrease from nearly 104,000 employed workers in Kelowna in February to just under 102,000 in March.

Story: Three Okanagan golf courses set to open April 15

Central Okanagan golfers will soon be able to hit the links despite growing concerns amid COVID-19.

Three Okanagan golf courses have announced they will open to the public with new rules and conditions to ensure physical distancing and sanitation requirements implemented by the province’s health officials are met.

Shadow Ridge, Kelowna Springs and Shannon Lake are three of Play Golf Kelowna’s five courses, that will be open to the public beginning on Wednesday, April 15.

Story: Sanitizer giveaway at Kelowna distillery shut down after patrons become violent

A Kelowna distillery was giving away free hand sanitizer when fights broke out among some people waiting in the nearly 1,000-car-long line.

Forbidden Spirits Distilling Co. hosted its first ‘Sanitizer Saturday’ on April 11.

Story: Kelowna couple back home after being stranded in Holland America cruise

A Kelowna couple is now back home after they were stuck on the Holland cruise ship MS Maasdam as ports shut down due to COVID-19.

Al Janusas and Heidi Adhofer started their trip on March 1 in Auckland, New Zealand. Janusas said the cruise was to finish in Papeete, Tahiti. But as the COVID-19 outbreak worsened, passengers were told they were barred from nearly half of the ports there were to visit.

However a port in Hawaii was to accept two cruise ships including the MS Maasdam, so the Holland America cruise ship started towards the island, where the passengers could try to arrange ways to get back home.

Interior Health issues warning over COVID-19 outbreak at Alberta work camp

Interior Health has issued a warning after health officials identified a COVID-19 outbreak at a work camp in northern Alberta.

“Many residents in the Interior Health region travel to work camps in Alberta for employment and that there is potential for transmission between communities and between our provinces,” Interior Health said in a statement on Saturday (April 18).

The outbreak was declared on April 15 at the Kearl Lake oil sands project, north of Fort McMurray. So far 12 people connected with the camp have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna animation studio creates quirky how to handwashing video
Next story
Princeton council proposes up to $10,000 in fines under new wildlife bylaw

Just Posted

Weekly roundup: More infected passengers at YLW, unemployment up, violence over sanitizer

A look at the top stories of the week

Kelowna animation studio creates quirky how to handwashing video

Yeti Farm Creative collaborated with a number of animators to encourage sanitation during COVID-19

#loveisgreaterthancovid19: Kelowna family shows support for those battling COVID-19

Kelowna’s Sharpe family is painting encouraging signage on people’s lawns to support those affected by the virus

Kelowna Fire Department donates $2800 to Kelowna Food Bank

All of the funds came out of the pockets of Kelowna firefighters

Interior Health issues warning over COVID-19 outbreak at Alberta work camp

Workers who have been at the Kearl Lake oil sands project are asked to self-isolate.

B.C. police can now issue $2,000 tickets for reselling medical supplies, price gouging

Fines can be handed out by police, conservation officers and others

Is COVID-19 baby boom a myth? How relationships might be tested during the pandemic

Online hashtags have cropped up including #infectiouslycute and #madeinquarantine

Princeton council proposes up to $10,000 in fines under new wildlife bylaw

Princeton residents who put the community at risk by attracting wildlife to… Continue reading

Police arrest 14 people occupying empty Vancouver elementary school amid pandemic

Protesters were asking for housing during the COVID-19 crisis

Cause of Shuswap motorhome fire undetermined

Sicamous Fire Department doesn’t think it was suspicious; motorhome destroyed, nobody hurt

COLUMN: Virtual gatherings during the pandemic

Video conferences bring friends and family together in a time of physical distancing

BC Ferries vessel ‘sustains some damage’ after hard landing at Tsawwassen terminal

The incident did not lead to any injuries

Okanagan bottle depot set to reopen

Chasers Bottle Depot in Vernon will reopen Monday with new physical distancing protocol

COMMENTARY: COVID-19 modelling useful, but not a crystal ball

B.C.’s chief health officer explains risk of relaxing too soon

Most Read