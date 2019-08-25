Tyler (left) and Rian (Leinweber) were always close, said their mother, Helen Jennens. (submitted)

Weekly roundup: helicopter chase, alleged child sexual assault, opioid awareness

Stories from the past week

Top stories of the week:

B.C. RCMP plan chases helicopter for drug bust

The helicopter was being chased as part of a major cross-border drug bust. It eventually landed in Chilliwack.

Break in at Lake Country pot shop

Starbuds hasn’t even been open one month, but in the early morning hours on Thursday, two individuals smashed their way into the Lake Country pot shop.

Simplifying business licences in Kelowna

The 20-year-old Business Licence and Regulation Bylaw may get a makeover if the City of Kelowna councillors give the go-ahead to recommended changes on Monday.

B.C. music teacher accused of sexual misconduct involving girls

Police believe other victims could be out there after the arrest of Lamar Victor Alviar.

Kelowna mom misses two sons killed by opioids

Rian’s memorial stone is at his family’s cottage on Kootenay Lake. Every year on Aug. 21, his family drives to the cottage to visit it.

Lawyers to hold pro bono ‘advice-a-thon’ in Kelowna’s City Park

The event will take place on Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for low-income Kelowna residents.

View this post on Instagram

Wow! Thanks to an amazing group of lawyers, all 128 volunteer lawyer spots have sold out for Surrey, Kelowna and both Vancouver PBGP locations. We are truly grateful for the support. Not only are these 128 lawyers volunteering to give legal advice at the events they are also fundraising in an effort to raise money for APB’s pro bono legal programs. If you’d like to support one or more of these lawyers in their fundraising efforts, please head on over to www.advice-a-thon.ca. If you’re a lawyer that would still like to participate we still have plenty of telephone spots available. So please register if interested. #fundraiser #vancity #vancouver #probono #legaladvice #a2j #charity #event #free #vancouver #kelowna #surrey

A post shared by Access Pro Bono Society of BC (@accessprobonobc) on

Clouds Sunday, sunshine and heat Monday

Most Read