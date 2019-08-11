Weekly roundup: Canadian man hunt, Kelowna homeless, body found in Okanagan Lake

This RCMP officer said he moved these people because they set up an ebode. He also said if a family had set up a standing umbrella and mats in a park, he would talk to them as well and make sure they were not setting up camp. (David Venn - Capital News)

Here are the top stories of last week.

Canadian manhunt: two bodies found

Two bodies believed to be those of Port Alberni fugitives Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky were found near a river shoreline in Gillam, Man. Wednesday, possibly ending the three-week manhunt that has stretched across the country.

So many questions remain #canadianmanhunt — brandan herron (@HerronBrandan) August 7, 2019

Respecting human dignity

“They treat you like a piece of s—t. They treat you as if you were nothing. You’re a drug addict, you aren’t worth anything, your belongings are only scrap garbage,” said a woman who experiences homelessness.

People who experience homelessness in Kelowna said they are subject to discrimination.

We don’t deserve to sit beside ‘normal people’: #Kelowna homeless https://t.co/QD2DaWAeAg — Kelowna Capital News (@KelownaCapNews) August 7, 2019

Body found in Okanagan Lake

Human remains were pulled from near Gyro Beach on Saturday, Aug. 10.

Body found in Okanagan Lake https://t.co/UKgCR7Vu1l — Kelowna Capital News (@KelownaCapNews) August 10, 2019

New RCMP canine initiated

Kelowna RCMP found and rescued a new initiate for the RCMP Police Dog Section in a hot car Aug 8.

Unfortunately, the pug who was aptly named McPuggerson by Cst. Robyn Boffy did not pass the tests to become a permanent member of the force.

1/2 @KelownaRCMP wish to remind dog owners that their furry pals would rather stay home than be left in a hot car. Thursday afternoon police located a Pug that had been in distress inside a SUV, while the outside temperatures in #Kelowna were 35°C 🌡 pic.twitter.com/IZ5VOak6Ac — Kelowna RCMP (@KelownaRCMP) August 9, 2019

“Kootney Boundry”

