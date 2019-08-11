Weekly roundup: Canadian man hunt, Kelowna homeless, body found in Okanagan Lake

Here are the top stories of last week.
Canadian manhunt: two bodies found
Two bodies believed to be those of Port Alberni fugitives Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky were found near a river shoreline in Gillam, Man. Wednesday, possibly ending the three-week manhunt that has stretched across the country.
So many questions remain #canadianmanhunt
— brandan herron (@HerronBrandan) August 7, 2019
“They treat you like a piece of s—t. They treat you as if you were nothing. You’re a drug addict, you aren’t worth anything, your belongings are only scrap garbage,” said a woman who experiences homelessness.
People who experience homelessness in Kelowna said they are subject to discrimination.
We don’t deserve to sit beside ‘normal people’: #Kelowna homeless https://t.co/QD2DaWAeAg
— Kelowna Capital News (@KelownaCapNews) August 7, 2019
Human remains were pulled from near Gyro Beach on Saturday, Aug. 10.
Body found in Okanagan Lake https://t.co/UKgCR7Vu1l
— Kelowna Capital News (@KelownaCapNews) August 10, 2019
Kelowna RCMP found and rescued a new initiate for the RCMP Police Dog Section in a hot car Aug 8.
Unfortunately, the pug who was aptly named McPuggerson by Cst. Robyn Boffy did not pass the tests to become a permanent member of the force.
1/2 @KelownaRCMP wish to remind dog owners that their furry pals would rather stay home than be left in a hot car. Thursday afternoon police located a Pug that had been in distress inside a SUV, while the outside temperatures in #Kelowna were 35°C 🌡 pic.twitter.com/IZ5VOak6Ac
— Kelowna RCMP (@KelownaRCMP) August 9, 2019
The province responds to misspelt sign.
Something’s off in this picture. Can you spot it? #Kelowna #Kootenay #Okanagan pic.twitter.com/wEiD22AJEy
— Mack Britton (@MackBrittonBC) August 3, 2019
