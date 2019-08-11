This RCMP officer said he moved these people because they set up an ebode. He also said if a family had set up a standing umbrella and mats in a park, he would talk to them as well and make sure they were not setting up camp. (David Venn - Capital News)

Weekly roundup: Canadian man hunt, Kelowna homeless, body found in Okanagan Lake

A recap of last week

Here are the top stories of last week.

Canadian manhunt: two bodies found

Two bodies believed to be those of Port Alberni fugitives Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky were found near a river shoreline in Gillam, Man. Wednesday, possibly ending the three-week manhunt that has stretched across the country.

Respecting human dignity

“They treat you like a piece of s—t. They treat you as if you were nothing. You’re a drug addict, you aren’t worth anything, your belongings are only scrap garbage,” said a woman who experiences homelessness.

People who experience homelessness in Kelowna said they are subject to discrimination.

Body found in Okanagan Lake

Human remains were pulled from near Gyro Beach on Saturday, Aug. 10.

New RCMP canine initiated

Kelowna RCMP found and rescued a new initiate for the RCMP Police Dog Section in a hot car Aug 8.

Unfortunately, the pug who was aptly named McPuggerson by Cst. Robyn Boffy did not pass the tests to become a permanent member of the force.

“Kootney Boundry”

The province responds to misspelt sign.

David Venn
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at david.venn@kelownacapnews.com
