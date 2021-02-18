(BCCDC)

Weekly COVID-19 case count remains low in the Central Okanagan

Health officials identified 69 new cases of the virus in the Central Okanagan from Feb. 7–13

COVID-19 weekly case counts across the Okanagan are continuing in a downward trend.

Data from the BC Centre for Disease control shows health officials recorded fewer than five cases of the virus per 100,000 people from Feb. 7–13, from Vernon through the South Okanagan.

In the Central Okanagan, the region’s most densely populated area, health officials identified 69 new cases of the virus through the second week of February, a slight decrease from the 76 noted from Jan. 31 to Feb. 6.

To the north, cases are also down, with Vernon recording 11 compared to last week’s 18; Armstrong noting one, compared to four the previous week; and Enderby having zero cases over the week, compared to three through February’s first week. Salmon Arm is noting more than five cases per 100,000 people, but numbers are down to 14 from 24 the week previous.

Numbers continue to remain low in the South Okanagan, with Penticton recording just 1 case compared to 10 through the first week of February. Summerland had four cases, Keremeos noted one case, and the South Okanagan area had three. Grand Forks and the Kettle Valley area both recorded zero cases through the week.

Kamloops and Merritt also saw a decrease in case counts, with Kamloops falling to 116 from 161 and Merritt falling to 26 from 30.

READ MORE: Partiers at UBC fined $5K for breaking COVID-19 health orders

READ MORE: 47 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

Coronavirus

Most Read