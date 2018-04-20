Weekend weather update

A look at your weekend weathter for the Okanagan and Shuswap

The weekend weather outlook for the Okanagan and Shuswap.

For the Central, South and North Okanagan on Friday in expect the clouds to turn to rain this evening and the snow level to lower to 1500 metres. Wind will pick up in the afternoon and temperatures will sit about 15 degrees.

On Saturday, Environment Canada is forecasting a 40 per cent chance of showers in the morning, with wind gusting between 30 to 50 km/hr and a high of 13 C.

Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 14 C.

In the Shuswap, on Friday, expect a 40 per cent chance of showers throughout the day with temperatures around 16 C.

The rain will come to an end Saturday morning, but only for a brief period as Environment Canada is forecasting a 60 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. Anticipate a southwest 20 km/hr wind near noon. The high for the day 12 C.

Showers will continue overnight but will clear by Sunday morning. Temperatures for Sunday are expected to be close to 11 C.

Environment Canada is issuing a special weather statement for the Trans-Canada and Highway 3, where 10 to 15 cm of snow is expected.

