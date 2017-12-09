Weekend story highlights

Every weekend, the Capital News highlights stories from the week

1. A Penticton teen was reunited with the paramedics that saved her life 17 years ago.

On a sunny summer day, the two-year-old fell into a pool in her family’s backyard. Bystanders pulled her out of the pool and immediately called 911, but she was clinically dead when paramedics arrived on scene.

Those paramedics were Roy Stanley and Derek Morris.

“I guess the biggest moment for me on the call was Roy was ventilating and I was doing CPR, and I felt for a pulse, and I remember thinking ‘that pulse doesn’t match what I’m doing,’” Morris said. “I said ‘Roy, I think there’s a pulse,’ I put my stethoscope on her chest and I could hear her heartbeat.”

2. The Kelowna Rockets launched a six-game road trip by putting seven up on the board in Regina.

Leif Mattson and Nolan Foote scored two goals each to lead the Rockets to their sixth straight win, 7-5 over the Pats Friday night at the Brandt Centre.

The Pats led 4-3 after the first period, chasing James Porter from Rockets net with four goals on 14 shots.

3. The Kelowna girlfriend of Red Scorpion gang member Jamie Bacon has passed away.

According to her obituary, Madison Fine, 25, died of an accidental drug overdose Dec. 1.

News reports in Vancouver, say Fine had gone to the Lower Mainland to be with Bacon following the staying of murder charges against him in relation to the Surrey Six massacre case. She was reportedly found unresponsive in a Richmond hotel by Bacon’s mother.

4. One Predator Ridge resident is keeping his promises.

When Paul Docksteader sold his business and left the lower mainland to move to the Okanagan, he made a promise to himself to get involved in his new community.

Docksteader has been making good on that promise ever since.

As a resident of the Predator Ridge community, he has taken part in and donated to golf tournaments and many other charity fundraising events to benefit the North Okanagan.

