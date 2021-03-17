Wee grass fire snuffed by Vernon crews

Vernon Fire Rescue Services are responding to reports of a brush fire off Okanagan Landing Road Wednesday morning.

A small four-by-four foot grass fire is burning near the Okanagan College Aerospace Campus.

Yesterday, BX-Swan Lake Fire Rescue Services were dispatched out to back-to-back burn piles that got out of control.

They first extinguished a burn pile in the 1000 block of 25th Avenue and were called out to another “the size of half a football field,” in the 5400 block of Silver Star Road.

