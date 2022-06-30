Conceptual rendering of new building planned for the corner of Water and Leon. (Photo contributed)

Conceptual rendering of new building planned for the corner of Water and Leon. (Photo contributed)

Wedged out: Distinct office building destined for downtown Kelowna downsized

The Wedge received approval from city council in June 2020

A unique, yet-to-be-built, office building approved for downtown Kelowna has undergone a major redesign.

The Wedge, planned for Water Street and Leon Avenue, received approval by a 6-3 city council vote at a public hearing in June 2020. The original plans envisioned a six-storey building, but new plans submitted to the city this week show a two-storey structure.

A development variance permit seeks to reduce the commercial space along Water Street from 90 per cent to 84 per cent, and to reduce the number of parking stalls from two spaces to zero.

Conceptual rendering of the original Wedge. (Photo contributed)

