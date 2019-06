Environment Canada has announced a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect across the Okanagan, including the Okanagan Connector going out to Merrit.

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

READ MORE: Okanagan-Shuswap weather: rain, mix of sun and cloud

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.