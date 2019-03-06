Weather Update: cloudy with chances of flurries

Hang tight because the clouds and flurries are expected to clear up for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday are expected to see sun throughout the valley.
Kelowna
Today’s forecast: Mainly cloudy with winds gusting to 8 km/h with a windchill of -7. 30 per cent chance of flurries this afternoon. High plus 1. UV index moderate.
Tonight: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of flurries early this evening. Snow beginning this evening. Amount 5 to 10 cm. Low minus 3.
Thursday to Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with the exception of the weekend, which will see sun. Average temperatures are predicted at max 7°C, min -3°C.
Vernon
Today’s forecast: Mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries this afternoon. High plus 1. UV index 3 (moderate). Dust advisory is still in effect.
Tonight: Cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries early this evening. Snow beginning this evening. Amount 5 to 10 cm. Low minus 3.
Thursday to Tuesday: Snow is predicted Thursday and Friday but the weekend will see sun. Monday and Tuesday are predicted to be cloudy. Average temperatures are predicted at max 7°C, min -3°C.
Penticton
Today’s forecast: Light snow ending this morning. Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries with wind up to 2 km/h and a wind chill of -4. A high of plus 3. UV index 1 (low).
Tonight: Snow. Amount 5 to 10 cm. A low of zero.
Thursday to Tuesday: Thursday is predicted to see a few flurries ending in the morning then mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Friday is predicted to be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Saturday and Sunday will see sun. Monday and Tuesday will be cloudy. Average temperatures are predicted at max 7°C, min -3°C.
Salmon Arm
Today’s forecast: Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries with winds reaching 3km/h, windchill -6. High plus 1. UV index 2 (low).
Tonight: Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of flurries early this evening. Snow beginning this evening. Amount 5 to 10 cm. Low minus 4.
Thursday to Tuesday: Thursday and Friday will see periods of snow. Saturday and Sunday will see sun and Monday and Tuesday are expected to be cloudy. Average temperatures are predicted at max 6°C, min -3°C.