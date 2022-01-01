Weather alerts in effect on B.C. Interior highways

Between 20 and 40 cm of snow expected on various mountain passes

Winter conditions have prompted multiple alerts on highways in the Interior to start 2022.

Environment Canada special weather statements are in effect Jan. 1 for the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt, Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass, Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass and the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass.

Significant snowfall is expected on the Coquihalla as a winter storm moves across B.C. The storm will begin to spread light snow on southern B.C. highways starting this afternoon.

Between 20 and 40 centimetres of snow is expected in the areas listed above.

Environment Canada says the snow will intensify over the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass later tonight. Heavy snow will then accumulate on the other highway passes on Sunday.

The heavy snow will continue Monday before easing off Monday evening.

Enviornment Canada advises drivers to adjust their driving according to changing road conditions over the weekend, as road surfaces may become hard to navigate due to accumulating snow.

