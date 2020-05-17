Cooler temperatures are coming to Kelowna. (pixabay)

Weather alert issued for Okanagan Valley

Total rainfall amounts of 10 to 20 mm are expected by Monday morning, according to Environment Canada

A special weather statement is in effect for the entire Okanagan.

According to Environment Canada, there is Potential for heavy rainfall this afternoon and tonight.

“A frontal system moved through the southern BC interior earlier this morning producing 5 to 10 mm of rainfall over most valley bottom communities,” reads the report issued by Environment Canada.

“In the wake of the front, an unstable atmosphere this afternoon will provide favourable conditions for the redevelopment of heavy showers and thunderstorms. Showers will continue tonight and the possibility of locally heavy downpours will continue through early Monday morning.”

Total rainfall amounts of 10 to 20 mm are expected by Monday morning.

High streamflow advisories are currently in effect for these regions of the BC interior, which can be found here.

Travelers are encouraged to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

READ MORE: City of Kelowna preparing for localized flooding

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Halifax lab team to conduct first Canadian trials for possible COVID-19 vaccine

Just Posted

Weather alert issued for Okanagan Valley

Total rainfall amounts of 10 to 20 mm are expected by Monday morning, according to Environment Canada

Weekly roundup: Orchard Park Mall stores to reopen, cyber cheating, restaurants to reopen

A look at the top stories of the week

Canadian Forces Snowbirds plane crashes in Kamloops

Lots of black smoke and flames at the site of the crash

Kelowna Cafe delivers over 800 free lattes and donuts to frontline workers

Third Space Cafe is a social-profit cafe that pours proceeds into the community and Third Space Life Charity

UPDATED: Snowbirds’ scheduled Sunday Okanagan flypast cancelled by weather

Legendary group was slated to soar above Penticton, Vernon and Kelowna Sunday morning

QUIZ: Exploring gardens

How much do you know about gardening and famous gardens?

Partial return to class for Central Okanagan students: COVID-19

School District 23 and the Board of Education have released a letter regarding returning to class

Halifax lab team to conduct first Canadian trials for possible COVID-19 vaccine

Lab was involved in trials that led to creation of Ebola vaccine

Theft of hives stings Okanagan beekeeper

Doug Gordon discovered nearly 30 hives taken from his Spallumcheen property

Amazon says will end extra $2 per hour pay and double overtime after May

Amazon’s pay incentives were initially supposed to end at the end of April

COLUMN: Plenty to explore right here at home

Walking every street in Summerland has been a way to discover new things about this community

Vernon Vipers pair capture Shaw scholarships

Dawson Holt, Jackson Caller among five B.C. Hockey League players earning award

Spanish influenza affected British Columbia

Epidemic a century ago had three distinct waves

QUIZ: Exploring gardens

How much do you know about gardening and famous gardens?

Most Read