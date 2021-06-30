(Black Press file photo)

Weather alert issued for Okanagan-Shuswap

Environment Canada is calling for isolated thunderstorms, lightning and strong wind gusts

Environment Canada has issued a weather alert for the Okanagan Valley and Shuswap, calling for isolated thunderstorms, lightning and strong wind gusts that will begin Wednesday (June 30) evening.

Wind is expected to gust up to speeds of 60 to 80 km/h. The main areas of concern include Kamloops, southern Chilcotin, Hundred Mile, south Thompson including Kamloops, Nicola including Merrit, Shuswap, Vernon and Kelowna.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Wildfire north of Kamloops grows to 4,000 hectares, 18 properties evacuated

A heat warning is also in effect for the Okanagan and Shuswap, which is expected to carry on through the end of the week. Projected daytime highs range from 36 C to 44 C, combined with overnight lows of 18 C to 24 C. The humidex values will reach the low to mid 40 C’s.

The heat wave is brought on by an exceptionally strong ridge of high pressure over B.C. that is bringing record-breaking temperatures.

READ MORE: Kelowna sidewalks buckle due to extreme heat

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Environment Canada weatherOkangan

Previous story
Wildfire near Peachland on Hwy 97C closes eastbound lane
Next story
Sudden death toll rises to 98 in Vancouver amid scorching heat wave

Just Posted

Sprinklers are on mid-day at Polson Park amid a heat wave that has temperatures floating into the mid-40s. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)
No heat-related deaths in Vernon

Vernon Fire Rescue Services doused a blown transformer that ignited a small fire Wednesday, June 30, 2021. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)
Blown transformer sparks fire in Vernon

(Black Press file photo)
Weather alert issued for Okanagan-Shuswap

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News file)
No heat-related deaths in the city: Kelowna RCMP