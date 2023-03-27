Sicamous RCMP conducted a search of a Kappel Street residence on Friday, March 24. (File photo)

Weapons seized, man charged during RCMP search of Sicamous residence

Assault with a weapon charge linked to March 21 incident

Two firearms were seized and a person arrested during a police search of a Sicamous residence.

On Friday, March 24, RCMP executed a search warrant at a home in the 500 block of Kappel Street. Inside, officers found and seized a loaded firearm that wasn’t secured. A second firearm found unloaded was also seized.

Sgt. Murray McNeil said a 25-year-old Sicamous man was located in the home during the police search. The man was arrested and later released on a charge of assault with a weapon. McNeil explained the charge was in connection with an assault that occurred in Sicamous on Tuesday, March 21. McNeil clarified that the alleged March 21 assault with a weapon did not involve firearms.

Police continue to investigate and additional charges may follow.

