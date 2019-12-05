Weak link in Sagmoen trial, defence says

Counsel questions whether search warrant police executed was obtained on reasonable grounds

The trial of Curtis Sagmoen, accused of threatening a sex worker at gun point near Falkland in August 2017, continued in BC Supreme Court in Vernon on Thursday.

Justice Alison Beames heard the full submission of defence counsel Lisa Helps and the partial submission of Crown Attorney Simone McCallum.

Helps’ central argument hinged on identification — or lack thereof, as she argued — of Sagmoen as the person who threatened the complainant.

The defence also focused on whether the search warrant police executed when searching Sagmoen’s property was obtained on reasonable grounds.

“There needs to be a nexus between the crime committed and the place the police seek to search,” Helps said.

Helps argued there was no such nexus to be found in the Information to Obtain (ITO) document, which police officers file to a judge when seeking to obtain a search warrant.

Helps also scrutinized an affidavit that contained statements from neighbours of the Sagmoen property. Those statements she dismissed as “small-town gossip.”

The Crown’s submission was limited to the final 45 minutes of the hearing, but McCallum had time to dismiss the idea that there is an identification issue concerning Sagmoen.

In the morning before court came into session, a protest was held by supporters of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls on the steps of the Vernon Law Courts.

The trial continues Friday, Dec. 6, at 9:30 a.m. and will carry on for two weeks.

READ MORE: Sagmoen expected in Vernon courts for trial start

READ MORE: Justice rules police did not coerce statement from Sagmoen

