Ways to prevent theft this holiday season

The Regional District of the Okanagan recommends ways to limit crime this winter

This holiday season, Central Okanagan Community Policing volunteers encourage you to practice crime prevention.

Now through Christmas Eve, citizens patrol members in West Kelowna, Lake Country and Peachland will be out doing their annual holiday vehicle checks in high traffic retail parking lots. They’re looking for people who might leave gifts, food and other valuables in plain view inside their vehicle and worse yet, inside an unlocked car or truck.

Regional District crime prevention coordinator Roy Morgan says that’s unfortunately an invitation for someone to steal presents and gifts.

“It doesn’t take much for someone who’s looking for an opportunity, to take advantage of it. Thieves have been known to steal loose change, cigarettes and lighters that people leave out in plain view in their vehicle,” said Morgan.

“Take important items with you but if you must leave anything of value inside, store it securely in your trunk. Thieves often check the glove box, storage compartment and under seats for items. And please don’t leave any personal identification in an unattended vehicle or you could be prey to identity theft.”

The regional citizens patrol volunteers will leave a note under vehicle wipers as a reminder about the importance of locking up and not leaving items in clear view.

