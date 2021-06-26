Wayne Broughton is the new trustee on the Central Okanagan Board of Education. (Contributed)

Wayne Broughton wins Kelowna trustee by-election

Will serve out the term vacated by the passing of Rolli Cacchioni earlier this year

Wayne Broughton has been elected as a Kelowna trustee on the Central Okanagan Board of Education.

With 2,042 votes counted from six of six polling stations, the unofficial vote tally had Broughton ahead with 1,033 votes, winning 50.59 per cent of the ballots cast in a by-election held Saturday.

Finishing second was Joyce Brinkerhoff with 739 votes (36.19% of the vote) followed by Peter Pagliocchini with 228 votes (11.17%) and Chelsea Frank with 42 votes (2.06%).

The by-election was required with the passing of trustee Rolli Cacchioni earlier this year.

The next general civic election is is slated for October 2022.

Broughton is a mathematics professor at UBC Okanagan who decided to run for the board of education seat vacancy after serving on the parent advisory council for Ecole Kelowna Senior Secondary.

“I feel I bring an ability to process complex information and make sound decisions, and be willing to work with other people to come to agreement on issues,” Broughton told the Capital News earlier this month.

“And I am willing to speak my own mind.”

Previous story
Kelowna fire crews respond to minor blaze at Burger King

Just Posted

Wayne Broughton is the new trustee on the Central Okanagan Board of Education. (Contributed)
Wayne Broughton wins Kelowna trustee by-election

The For the Children Caravan, made up of members of the Syilx Okanagan Nation Alliance's constituent First Nations, departed from Penticton on Saturday morning to head to the site of the Kamloops Residential School where 215 children's bodies were uncovered. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Photos: For the Children Caravan leaves Penticton for Kamloops

Michele lost her mother, Carol (pictured), amid the COVID-19 pandemic and took away a different perspective from the situation. (Carol Fawcett - Contributed)
Behind the Mask: A different perspective

Maven Lane transportation manager Kevin Lane has been nominated as an educational hero for keeping the laughter and smiles rolling. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Vernon school bus driver keeps smiles rolling