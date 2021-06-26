Wayne Broughton wins Kelowna trustee by-election

Will serve out the term vacated by the passing of Rolli Cacchioni earlier this year

Wayne Broughton has been elected as a Kelowna trustee on the Central Okanagan Board of Education.

With 2,042 votes counted from six of six polling stations, the unofficial vote tally had Broughton ahead with 1,033 votes, winning 50.59 per cent of the ballots cast in a by-election held Saturday.

Finishing second was Joyce Brinkerhoff with 739 votes (36.19% of the vote) followed by Peter Pagliocchini with 228 votes (11.17%) and Chelsea Frank with 42 votes (2.06%).

The by-election was required with the passing of trustee Rolli Cacchioni earlier this year.

The next general civic election is is slated for October 2022.

Broughton is a mathematics professor at UBC Okanagan who decided to run for the board of education seat vacancy after serving on the parent advisory council for Ecole Kelowna Senior Secondary.

“I feel I bring an ability to process complex information and make sound decisions, and be willing to work with other people to come to agreement on issues,” Broughton told the Capital News earlier this month.

“And I am willing to speak my own mind.”