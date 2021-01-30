Susan Henderson looks through her binoculars at a pair of bald eagles while performing the annual Christmas Bird Count in Peter Jannink Nature Park. (File Photo)

Susan Henderson looks through her binoculars at a pair of bald eagles while performing the annual Christmas Bird Count in Peter Jannink Nature Park. (File Photo)

Waterfowl most prominent in Salmon Arm bird count

Local naturalists saw thousands of ducks and geese taking advantage of mild weather and thawed lakes

A mild December and an unfrozen lake led to plenty of birds being around when local naturalists gathered to count them just before Christmas.

The Shuswap Naturalist Club put on their annual bird count on Dec. 20 2020. Club representative Ted Hillary said birds from 81 different species were spotted, well above the average of 75 species from previous counts.

Hillary said 35 volunteers from the club counted birds between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. over a wide area centered on Salmon Arm but reaching as far as Sunnybrae, Annis Bay and Grindrod.

Read More: Bruhn bridge replacement project expected to be tendered this year

Read More: Recreation properties in Shuswap, Kamloops popular in pandemic

According to Hillary, there were no species the naturalists were surprised to spot but numbers were strong across the board.

Those numbers included 725 goldfinches and more than 900 pigeons and starlings were also recorded. Hillary said the most prominent birds were migratory waterfowl; 2312 Canada geese and 2042 mallard ducks were seen. The number of geese spotted was a record-high number for the naturalists’ annual count.

Hillary attributed the high number of birds to a mild fall, little snow on the ground on the day of the count and an unfrozen Shuswap Lake.

Other highlights included a cooper’s hawk spotted catching a squirrel, a peregrine falcon and a pygmy owl which was keeping a close eye on the bird counters.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Nature

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. fisherman reels in a whopper while on call with surgeon
Next story
Okanagan athletes running for mental health awareness

Just Posted

Last year, the Kelowna Women’s Shelter housed 186 women and children in the city. They had to turn away 163 women seeking solace from violence due to a lack of space. (Pixabay)
Women fleeing violence in Kelowna turned away: An epidemic within a pandemic

Kelowna Women’s Shelter calls for system “flip”: Perpetrators should seek shelter, not women, children

Brita Colero was skiing at SilverStar Resort near Vernon Jan. 9 when an accident left her a paraplegic. (GoFundMe)
Community rallies behind Lake Country woman paralyzed while skiing

Over $80k raised in less than a day for Okanagan woman injured skiing

A health care worker takes a swab from a driver at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility, in Vancouver, on Dec. 28, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
No deaths, 71 more cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

1,026 cases remain active in the region

The south end of Okanagan Lake. (File photo)
Funding sought for Okanagan Lake management study

Okanagan Basin Water Board pushing for water level regulatory review

The Central Okanagan Board of Education meets twice a month at the school district administration boardroom. (File photo)
School briefs: Outdoor classroom approved for Ellison Elementary

The $12,000-plus project has the support of Central Okanagan Board of Education.

Canada Post carrier, Gary Savard, delivers mail in the snow in Chilliwack on Jan. 13, 2020. Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 is Thank A Mail Carrier Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Jan. 31 to Feb. 6

Thank a Mail Carrier Day, Work Naked Day and Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day all coming up this week

Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops. (Dave Eagles/Kamloops This Week file photo)
COVID outbreak at Kamloops hospital grows

Since Jan. 22, 76 cases of the virus have been associated with the outbreak. One person has died.

Yeah - my coworkers are truly ridiculous. Andrea DeMeer
The importance of being ridiculous

There are crab legs on the roof of the woodshed

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Apex Mountain has seen plenty of local riders make their way up this season. (Jesse Day - Western News)
South Okanagan ski hill suspends free lift ticket program with other resorts due to COVID-19

Apex Mountain’s enhanced reciprocal program is still open for nearby Mt. Baldy

Surrey RCMP is investigating its third suspected drug-impaired driving incident this week, following a serious crash in Newton Friday evening (Jan. 29). At least three vehicles were involved in the crash near Highway 10 and 152nd Street on Friday. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Surrey RCMP investigate third suspected drug-impaired driving incident in a week

Police say driver in crash was ‘suffering a possible drug overdose’ in latest crash

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Jackie Del Rizzo and Stanley Zappa were on-air as just one of the programs for Peach City Radio’s first ONAIRversary in 2020. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Second On-Air-versary for South Okanagan community radio hits the airwaves on Feb. 6

The fundraiser celebration of two years of CFUZ 92.9 FM starts at 8 a.m.

Andrew Garant and Cody Teichroeb. (GoFundMe)
Okanagan athletes running for mental health awareness

Andrew Garant and Cody Teichroeb hope to erase the stigma, start conversations about mental health

Most Read