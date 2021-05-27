A view inside the Duteau Creek water treatment facility. (Contributed)

A view inside the Duteau Creek water treatment facility. (Contributed)

Water Worries: Calls to protect water with lead agency mounting in Okanagan

In search of better water protection, Okanagan experts sift through a complex web of provincial regulations

A recent snafu between a Vernon forestry company and the Regional District of North Okanagan has sparked questions around how to better protect water sources under B.C.’s current legislation.

And it turns out, work is well underway to find answers to those questions.

In April, Tolko announced plans to log an area 500 metres above the Greater Vernon drinking water intake, which supplies nearly 60 per cent of the population. But on May 4, those plans were walked back after the RDNO published a plea to halt the project, citing threats to the water source identified by a hydrological assessment.

At the time, RDNo board chair Kevin Acton said the regional district will look to urge the province to amend legislation “so that a dangerous situation like this cannot happen again,” while thanking Tolko for its voluntary withdrawal from the concerned area.

But making sense of the complex scheme of regulations that govern water and forestry is a tall task: there were 23 different pieces of legislation that oversaw B.C. drinking water in 2019, according to an Auditor General’s report from that year.

Fortunately, the Okanagan Basin Water Board (OBWB) has been looking closely at that web of regulations for the past year.

Kellie Garcia is the OBWB’s policy and planning specialist, who has a bird’s eye view of water practices from Armstrong to Osoyoos. A year ago she spearheaded a committee of more than 50 stakeholders to produce a water source protection toolkit, which is set to launch in the coming weeks.

READ MORE: Province urged to address legislation gaps after North Okanagan drinking water threatened by logging

Where forestry regulation is concerned, the most influential is the Forest and Range Practices Act (FRPA), which was formed in the wake of a 1990s effort to clear the red tape around the industry.

The result is a regulatory system led by the forestry industry. Under the FRPA, once a Forest Stewardship Plan has been drafted by a licence holder and approved by the government, the options are scant for providers like Greater Vernon Water to have their input.

This isn’t the case in most other parts of Canada, Garcia said, and it can restrict a water purveyor’s ability to fulfil its chief mandate: to provide safe, quality water in a timely fashion.

“Most of the other provinces do have a water agency that is kind of the umbrella to all the other organizations to make sure that water takes a front seat, but B.C. doesn’t have that,” Garcia said.

Instead, water is managed primarily by the Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development Ministry – a resource-based government body – along with the ministries of health and environment.

Kevin Kriese, chair of the Forest Practices Board (an independent watchdog), says he’s confident the current NDP government is interested in changing how water is managed, given its election commitment to create a watershed security strategy.

He says one promising change already took place last year, when B.C.’s engineering and forestry associations agreed to jointly oversee how watershed assessments are completed, following a recommendation by the board.

Kriese added the board is now preparing more recommendations for government which are “a number of months out.”

Meanwhile, the OBWB has already published a list of recommendations for improved water oversight, which includes pushing for a lead water agency to be responsible for all aspects of water source protection.

“Compared with other provinces, B.C. seems to lag behind in comprehensive watershed management planning,” reads the March 2021 position paper, which cites Manitoba, Alberta, Ontario and Quebec as examples of effective provincially-led frameworks.

For Garcia, having a single lead agency will help address accountability gaps when problems arise between forest activities and water sources.

“It goes back to just that lack of water-centric thinking and planning, and a lack of coordination between the different agencies about what they’re doing and how they’re doing it.”

READ MORE: Greater Vernon Water bracing for dry summer

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Drinking waterforestry

Previous story
Palestinian solidarity protest sets foot in Vernon
Next story
Appeal court adds 18 months to prison term of B.C. man who abused intimate partner

Just Posted

RCMP did not commit offense in arrest which seriously injured Lake Country man, finds IIO. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
165 drivers caught speeding in the North Okanagan over long weekend

BC Highway Patrol Falkland records plethora of violations, cracks down on aggressive driving

Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation executive director Kate McBrearty (left) receives $2,750 from Bannister GM Vernon general manager Brad Nakucyj in advance of the 18th annual Have a Heart Radiothon on Pure Country 105.7 Thursday, May 27. (Photo submitted)
Vernon dealership gives back to radiothon with donation

Bannister GM Vernon’s monthly staff initiative, Bannister Gives Back, targets VJHF with $2,750 cheque

Dozens in Vernon came out for a protest and rally in support of the rights of Palestinians amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. Activists and supporters marched from local MP Mel Arnold's office to the courthouse and back Saturday, May 22, 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Palestinian solidarity protest sets foot in Vernon

Organizers and advocates hope locals will hear the experience of Palestinians on the ground

Cyclists from Lake Country celebrate reaching the north end of the Okanagan Rail Trail at kilometre zero. (Friends of Okanagan Rail Trail/Contributed)
Okanagan Rail Trail revamp gets big boost in funding

Cyclists of the Friends of Okanagan Rail Trail receive two big grants to spruce up the trail

Money.
COVID-19 stalls Vernon council’s spending

Council expenses drop nearly 97% due to cancelled events, training opportunities

Foundry Kelowna’s Wellness on Wheels project will be ready to roll out in mid-June. (Twila Amato/Black Press Media)
VIDEO: Foundry Kelowna introduces new mobile wellness unit

The new unit will provide youth with low-barrier access to mental health services

Whistler Blackcomb’s Peak to Peak gondola, which links the tops of Blackcomb and Whistler mountains. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Whistler Blackcomb expected to reopen Monday for summer season

Mountain biking, sightseeing atop the Peak to Peak gondola part of what’s being offered to visitors

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

An Atlantic salmon is seen during a Department of Fisheries and Oceans fish health audit at the Okisollo fish farm near Campbell River, B.C., Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS /Jonathan Hayward
Farmed salmon virus source, amplifies disease transmission in wild salmon: B.C. study

Mordecai said evidence is mounting that B.C. aquaculture operations pass the virus to wild salmon

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

(Facebook/Emily McManus)
COVID-19 restart plan welcome but B.C. couple postpones wedding again

Bride Emily McManus is worried that restrictions, including those on international travel, may not be lifted by summer

Court of Appeal in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Appeal court adds 18 months to prison term of B.C. man who abused intimate partner

The trial was heard in Surrey provincial court

BC Wildfire Service crew members board a plane Wednesday, May 26 headed to Manitoba to help firefighting efforts in the province. (BC Wildfire Service photo)
BC Wildfire Service deploys 41 firefighters to Manitoba for assistance

“British Columbia has a long history of offering a helping hand to other provinces.”

Customers at the newly opened Shaughnessy’s Cove at Summerland’s waterfront cheers to the province bringing back indoor dining. (Facebook)
South Okanagan restaurants celebrate back to indoor dining, scramble to re-hire

Tuesday’s announcement that indoor dining could resume was needed good news, say owners

Most Read