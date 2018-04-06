Water to be shut off in Winfield

The District of Lake Country will be performing maintenance work next week

Water will be shut off in Winfield next week, so the district can perform maintenance work.

This maintenance work requires the water to be shut off from April 10 at 7 p.m. to April 11 at 7 a.m., according to the District of Lake Country.

The following areas of Winfield will be affected:

• Seaton/Glenmore Road intersection west along Seaton/Dick Roads

• Dick/Chase Road intersection north along Chase Rd including Sage Glen subdivision, Monte Bella and Monte Carlo subdivisions

• North on Bond Road from the Bond/Camp Rd intersection to Davidson Road.

Please keep some water on hand for personal use during this outage. said the district.

Water supply, when resumed, may be discoloured due to deposits in pipes – it is not harmful as the water has been disinfected. Running an outside tap or the cold water tap in your bath tub for several minutes should eliminate both air and discoloured water, said the district.

If you have any questions, call 250-766-6677.

