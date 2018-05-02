Due to washout, a main line in the South East Kelowna Irrigation District has been shut off for an emergency repair. -Image: Pixabay

Water service interrupted in South East Kelowna

All customers in South East Kelowna Irrigation District affected by emergency repair

Due to slide activity and unstable slope conditions a washout has occurred, making it necessary to temporarily shut off a main line in the South East Kelowna Irrigation District for an emergency repair.

This shut down will affect the entire District, there will be minimal water service to some areas and those that have water are asked to cease irrigation to conserve the minimal supply. Some areas will have water service interrupted for several hours.

All residents are asked to cease irrigating during this time.

This notice applies to all residents receiving water from the South East Kelowna Irrigation District.

As soon as the repair is completed, water to all homes will be restored. This could take several hours, it is not known at this time how long service will be interrupted. Once water is restored you may want to flush your internal lines.

Updates, when available, will be posted on the website at www.sekid.ca

For questions or more information, call 250-861-4200.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon’s new top cop has plenty of B.C. experience
Next story
Andrew Weaver proposes bill to promote socially, environmentally friendly business

Just Posted

RCMP search for missing Kelowna man

Martin Thiffault was last seen April 19

UBCO research shows benefit of financial support in breast cancer survivors

Researchers in Kelowna recently conducted a study

Kelowna getting ready for fire season

“We want to help residents reduce the risk”

Banner year for Okanagan tourism predicted

Largely visiting Canadian tourists will invade valley from May-September

More evacuation orders issued for Westside Road properties

Two new property evacuation orders were issued tonight

Derby action rolls into Vernon arena

Event raises awareness for Organ Donor and Tissue Donor Awareness Week

B.C. man loses appeal to get 10 dogs back after more than 100 animals seized

Animals seized from a property north of Williams Lake described as “distressed”

North Okanagan alpaca embryo transfer program yields top fleece

Shearing day at the Canadian Okanagan Alpaca Ranch is a little different this year.

B.C. Appeal Court rejects class action lawsuit aimed at Cold-FX

Man was suing over advertising that said product offered ‘immediate relief of cold and flu symptoms’

Pregnant B.C. woman with Zika virus pleads for fiance to be let into Canada

Eloise Patmore calls Immigration Canada’s reasons for visitor visa refusal ‘outrageous’

Man who died in women’s washroom wall in Calgary mall climbed into vent

His body was found on Monday morning by a maintenance worker

PHOTOS: Flood damage extensive in B.C. Interior

Images from the flooding in Nazko near Quesnel

Ex-Rockets’ stopper helps Brits to world berth

Jackson Whistle and Great Britian qualifies for 2019 IIHF World Championship in Slovakia

Vernon’s new top cop has plenty of B.C. experience

Insp. Shawna Baher brings with her 26 years of RCMP experience to Vernon-North Okanagan detachment

Most Read