Water service down in Lake Country

Crews in Lake Country are working to resolve a water main break Friday morning.

Water service is currently down in the areas of Bottom Lake Road north of the Lodge Road roundabout, Mayrus Road, Redecopp Road, Redecopp Court, Rogers Road, Clement Road and Woodsdale Road.

Water is expected to be restored by 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7

When water resumes it may be discoloured due to deposits in the pipes. The district says this water is not harmful as it has been disinfected.

“Running an outside tap or inside cold water tap for several minutes should eliminate both air and discolored water problems,” the district said.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this water outage may cause.”

Questions or concerns related to the water outage can be directed to the District Engineering Department at 778-738-2715.

