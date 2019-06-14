Water restrictions will be reinstated in the Regional District of Central Okanagan this Sunday. (files)

Water restrictions for Regional District of Central Okanagan

Annual Stage 2 limitations to begin on Sunday

Annual water restrictions will be reinstated for residents of the Regional District of Central Okanagan this Sunday.

“If you don’t need to water gardens and lawns on your allotted day and time period, please don’t waste water,” RDCO communications officer Bruce Smith said.

Homeowners with even house numbers may water on Saturday and Tuesday and odd numbers may water on Sunday and Wednesday between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m.

READ MORE: World Water Day: Special challenge issued to youth to be climate conscious

Automated sprinklers may only be used between midnight and 6 a.m. on designated days.

From June 16 through Sept. 15, Stage 2 water restrictions will be in place for the district’s six water systems including, Star Place, Falcon Ridge, Killiney Beach, Sunset Ranch, Upper Fintry-Shalal Road-Valley of the Sun and Westshore water systems.

“By following the outdoor water restrictions, residents will help ensure that system reservoirs are replenished and there’s an adequate water supply for everyone,” Smith said.

READ MORE: RDCO plants a tree in celebration

This Canada Day, new user fees and asset renewal fees will be put in effect for all six RDCO water systems. To learn more about the new rates visit regionaldistrict.com/waterrates.

Residents can sign up for email notifications of water advisories and special maintenance works affecting their water systems at regionaldistrict.com/water.

Previous story
Victoria council to fund Remembrance Day ceremony after controversial debate

Just Posted

UPDATE: Young Chilliwack child who fell in pool in critical condition

Two-year-old child was reported to not be breathing as air ambulance called out Thursday afternoon

UPDATE: One dead after crash on Highway 97 in West Kelowna

A portion of the highway remains closed after the fatal collision Friday morning

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mainly sunny

Environment Canada calling for sun again tomorrow across the Okanagan

MLA urges a ‘pause’ to controversial Rutland supportive housing project

City of Kelowna council to discuss McCurdy project’s development permit on Monday

PGA Canada Tour event tees off at Kelowna Golf Club

The MacKenzie Tour takes place from now through June 16

Barnyard meditation with a friendly nuzzle at South Okanagan farm

Goga is a unique combination of cuddly, four legged creatures with the peacefulness of yoga

Uniform refresh includes heritage jersey for Vancouver Canucks’ 50th season

Biggest changes include that the logo to no longer include ‘Vancouver.’

B.C. Liberals call for tax relief for struggling forest industry

Donaldson rejects ‘messing with stumpage system’ that inflames U.S.

Victoria council to fund Remembrance Day ceremony after controversial debate

‘I am sorry on behalf of this council,’ said Mayor Lisa Helps

Low levels of THC in marijuana don’t increase crashes: B.C. study

It’s possible the impact of cannabis may increase if legalization means more people drive after using it

Tax Freedom Day: Today British Columbians start working for themselves

Average Canadian family of two or more will pay $52,675 in total taxes, or 44 per cent of income

Armstrong principal puckers up to llama

Rob Ellis makes good to students to kiss farm animal if they raise more than $4000 for charity

We the North: Delirious fans celebrate as Raptors win NBA title

Supporters from all over Canada cheer Toronto’s triumph

Okanagan woman turns 104, takes tandem wheelchair ride

Heron Grove resident Annette Schlatter celebrated a big milestone on June 12

Most Read