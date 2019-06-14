Water restrictions for Regional District of Central Okanagan

Water restrictions will be reinstated in the Regional District of Central Okanagan this Sunday. (files)

Annual water restrictions will be reinstated for residents of the Regional District of Central Okanagan this Sunday.

“If you don’t need to water gardens and lawns on your allotted day and time period, please don’t waste water,” RDCO communications officer Bruce Smith said.

Homeowners with even house numbers may water on Saturday and Tuesday and odd numbers may water on Sunday and Wednesday between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m.

READ MORE: World Water Day: Special challenge issued to youth to be climate conscious

Automated sprinklers may only be used between midnight and 6 a.m. on designated days.

From June 16 through Sept. 15, Stage 2 water restrictions will be in place for the district’s six water systems including, Star Place, Falcon Ridge, Killiney Beach, Sunset Ranch, Upper Fintry-Shalal Road-Valley of the Sun and Westshore water systems.

“By following the outdoor water restrictions, residents will help ensure that system reservoirs are replenished and there’s an adequate water supply for everyone,” Smith said.

READ MORE: RDCO plants a tree in celebration

This Canada Day, new user fees and asset renewal fees will be put in effect for all six RDCO water systems. To learn more about the new rates visit regionaldistrict.com/waterrates.

Residents can sign up for email notifications of water advisories and special maintenance works affecting their water systems at regionaldistrict.com/water.