Water restrictions coming for City of Kelowna customers

On July 13 the provincial government asked B.C. residents to assist in saving water

The City of Kelowna is implementing Stage 1 water restrictions beginning Wednesday, July 19.

It is in response to dry, hot weather and sustained high demand for water. On July 13, the provincial government asked B.C. residents to assist in saving water.

Many areas of the province are dealing with drought conditions which are expected to worsen through the summer.

“We are not immune to drought conditions in Kelowna despite the size of Okanagan Lake,” said Ed Hoppe, water quality supervisor. As we enter peak season for water use, we need to prioritize conservation to guarantee a consistent water supply for all water utility customers.”

Hoppe adds that roughly a quarter of the utility’s water is used on yards, and a first step is for residents to familiarize themselves with the watering schedule and comply with restrictions.

Stage 1 restriction schedule:

Automatic irrigation systems and Manual sprinklers:

Odd-numbered addresses Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays ;

Even-numbered addresses Wednesdays, Fridays, Sundays ;

Automatic sprinklers may operate between midnight and 6 a.m. on designated days.

Manual sprinkling and handheld watering:

Between 6 and 10 a.m. or 7 p.m. and 12 a.m. on designated days.

Other water utilities serving Kelowna, including Glenmore Ellison Irrigation District and Rutland Waterworks are taking similar steps to ensure consistent water supply.

This restriction does not apply to agricultural customers served by the non-potable irrigation system.

The city is aiming to reduce overall water usage and peak demand by 10 per cent.

“Water customers can help avoid further restrictions by being conscious of their water use, considering the timing of their use, and promptly addressing any leaks in their watering systems,” says Hoppe. “This helps us avoid more severe water restrictions right now and helps ensure we are ready to adapt to a changing climate.”

More information is available on the City of Kelowna website.

