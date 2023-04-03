Water quality weak for West Kelowna neighbourhoods

The City of West Kelowna, in consultation with Interior Health, is issuing a water quality advisory for the Lakeview-Rose Valley Water Service Area due to conditions in the Rose Valley Reservoir.

Under the advisory, children, the elderly, and those with weakened immunity must use water brought to a rolling boil for one minute or more.

An alternative safe source, for brushing teeth, drinking, making baby formula and ice, preparing food and beverages and washing fruits and vegetables is also acceptable.

The bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads provides a safe, alternative source of drinking water.

Customers can use the touch-free filling station free during the Water Quality Advisory. The tap is located on the Asquith Road side of the facility. Bring clean bottles for filling.

City crews are continuing to flush water mains during this time working between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Water service will not be interrupted, but customers of the Lakeview Water System may notice a reduction in water pressure and should avoid using appliances requiring large amounts of water, such as washing machines and dishwashers, while flushing is occurring in your neighbourhood.

If customers find increased sediment in their water, running the cold tap for a few minutes can help clear the sediment.

The city will inform residents as soon as it is able to rescind the advisory.

