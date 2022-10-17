Water quality advisory lifted for West Kelowna neighbourhood

Bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads available for free

The City of West Kelowna, in consultation with Interior Health, has rescinded the water quality advisory for the Sunnyside/Pritchard Water Service Area, as conditions at the source and in the network have improved.

Water quality advisories will continue until further notice for the Rose Valley/Lakeview and West Kelowna Estates Systems due to turbidity and related flushing of the distribution network.

Under a water quality advisory, children, the elderly, and those with weakened immunity must use water brought to a rolling boil for one minute or more or seek an alternative safe source, for brushing teeth, drinking, making baby formula and ice, preparing food and beverages and washing fruits and vegetables.

The bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads provides a safe, alternative source of drinking water. Customers can use the touch-free filling station for free.

