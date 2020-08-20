A water quality advisory has been lifted for customers of the Killiney Beach Water System Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. (Stock photo)

Water quality advisory lifted for Killiney Beach

The advisory affected 290 properties in the subdivision off Westside Road

The Regional District of Central Okanagan has rescinded a water quality advisory for customers of the Killiney Beach Water System in the Central Okanagan West Electoral Area, following consultations with Interior Health.

Turbidity in the Okanagan Lake water source is once again within the acceptable and safe Canadian guidelines for drinking water quality, the district said Thursday. The advisory that was initiated on Aug. 6 affected 290 properties connected to the community water system off located off Westside Road.

The Regional District provides water service to just over 1,000 connections in the Central Okanagan East and Central Okanagan West electoral areas including Falcon Ridge, Killiney Beach, Star Place, Sunset Ranch, Westshore Estates and Upper Fintry, Shalal Road, Valley of the Sun.

READ MORE: Cooler weather could help Christie Mountain wildfire

READ MORE: Grass fire near Vernon DND grounds deemed suspicious by police

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Drinking water

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Outside agency to probe claims against senior B.C. Mounties in Dziekanski case
Next story
Feds extend CERB for four more weeks, announce changes to EI system

Just Posted

Kelowna RCMP search for stolen traffic sign

Police are also looking for a stolen trailer from the Ellison area

Water quality advisory lifted for Killiney Beach

The advisory affected 290 properties in the subdivision off Westside Road

Online discussion planned for Vernon supportive housing project

Virtual neighbourhood information session on 52-unit project set for Aug. 26

Anti-abortion sign vandalized again in Vernon

Pro-Life Society unsure if the sign can still be used

Evacuation alert rescinded for Solomon Mountain Fire

Properties near the fire north of Beaverdell had been on alert since Aug. 18

Feds extend CERB for four more weeks, announce changes to EI system

New benefits for recovery and caretakers also announced

Two wildfires in the Shuswap remain out of control

One fire near Adams Lake and the other east of Sicamous have not been contained

Fire department urges ‘extreme caution’ to prevent Okanagan wildfires

The fire danger rating in Vernon is currently listed as ‘high’

Teck pegged with U.S. tribes’ $1.6M legal bill

A previous ruling holds Teck Metals liable for response costs incurred by the confederated tribes

Outside agency to probe claims against senior B.C. Mounties in Dziekanski case

Dziekanski’s death prompted a public inquiry that led to perjury charges against officers involved

Revelstoke entrepreneur launches new pregnancy testing company

The company Ovry launches this summer

Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen directors grateful for firefighting efforts

Fire near Okanagan Falls is being held at 1,400 hectares

Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen works to address ransomware attack

Internet and email taken offline following attempted attack on Aug. 11

Penticton residents under evacuation alert urged to plan ahead

ESS provides the provincial government with your contact information in case of an evacuation order

Most Read