Water quality advisory issued in Peachland

District says a “fair” rating on the turbidity index may require some to boil before consuming

A water advisory has been issued by the District of Peachland Saturday, April 11, 2020. (Black Press Media)

The District of Peachland has issued a water quality advisory due to an increase in turbidity.

The district says that due to a “fair” rating on the turbidity index, it is advised that those who may have health risks take extra precautions.

“While the associated health risks are minimal, Interior Health recommends that children, the elderly, people with weakened immune systems, and anyone seeking additional protection drink boiled water or a safe alternative until further notice,” the district said Saturday.

The advisory is effective immediately and is due to a turbidity reading above 1 NTU (nephelometric turbidity units).

For those who are at risk, water intended for drinking, washing fruits or vegetables, making juice or ice or brushing teeth should be boiled for one minute, the district said.

“We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience during this time.”

For more information ,contact the district at 250-767-2108 or check www.peachland.ca or www.interiorhealth.ca

READ MORE: Second inmate tests positive for COVID-19 at Okanagan Correctional Centre

READ MORE: Body found in North Thompson River in Kamloops

Brendan Shykora

Water