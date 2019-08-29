Rotary Beach Park. (File Photo)

Water quality advisory issued for Kelowna’s Rotary Beach

The beach has not been closed but signs have been posted on the beach

The City of Kelowna has issued a water quality advisory for Rotary Beach.

Swimming advisory signs have been posted at the beach which warns young, elderly and people with weakened immune systems to stay away from the water.

“We are asking the public not to swim or engage in water-related recreation activities at Rotary Beach until the water quality advisory has been lifted,” says Blair Stewart, parks services manager.

“Most people would be fine, but there is that one per cent who could become ill.”

The advisory is a notice that the bacterial levels are currently higher than allowed. The bacteria in the water, which may include E. coli, have been known to cause illness if ingested including eye, ear and throat symptoms and skin rashes (which is different from swimmer’s itch.)

The swimming advisory signs will remain posted at the beach until the city, along side Interior Health, test and ensure that the water’s bacteria levels have returned to acceptable levels.

Other Kelowna beaches are safe for swimming at this time.

More details on advisories and maps of all Kelowna beaches can be found at kelowna.ca.

