Water quality advisory issued for Grindrod, again

Equipment failure initiates advisory late Sunday

Grindrod residents are advised to take precaution before drinking from the tap.

Interior Health and Grindrod Water issued a precautionary Water Quality Advisory (WQA) late Sunday, March 13.

The WQA is in effect until sampling results confirm that the drinking water is safe.

“While water service to customers is being restored, you may experience some turbidity, which is normal. Please run the cold water in your bathtub and other taps and appliances until the water runs clear,” a media release reads.

Until the WQA is rescinded, customers should exercise caution when using water for consumption purposes. All customers, especially young children, elderly people and those with weakened immune systems, may choose to boil their water for at least one minute when using for purposes, such as:

• drinking

• brushing teeth

• washing fruits and vegetables to be eaten raw

• preparing any food

• mixing baby formula

• making beverages or ice

The advisory is due to an equipment failure that caused a loss of water.

A power outage or other event causing loss of water to GRW customers can lead to depressurization of the distribution pipes increasing the risk of back siphonage.

This is the second advisory in Grindrod in less than two weeks.

