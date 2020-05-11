The Killiney Beach water system is now under a water quality advisory, due to turbidity in the source, affecting 290 customers. (Morning Star - file photo)

Water quality advisory issued for Central Okanagan system

Turbidity in source affects Killiney Beach system for 290 customers off Westside Road

The Regional District of Central Okanagan has issued a water quality advisory for customers of the Killiney Beach water system.

The advisory affects 290 properties serviced in the Killiney Beach subdivision located off Westside Road.

Turbidity in the water system source has resulted in water quality that might impact children, the elderly or those with weakened immune systems.

Roadside sign notices will be in place advising of the water advisory.

Regional district staff recommends that as a precaution those customers and any others who may wish to take additional precautions should follow Interior Health guidelines. All water intended for drinking, washing fruit and vegetables, making beverages, ice or brushing teeth should be boiled for at least one minute or customers should use a safe alternative to water from the tap such as bottled or distilled water.

The advisory will continue until turbidity returns to normal operating levels within acceptable Guidelines for Canadian Drinking Water Quality.

For information visit the Regional District website water system webpage or contact RDCO Environmental Services at engineer@rdco.com or 250-469-6241.

To subscribe online for Regional District water quality advisories or alerts by email visit rdco.com/water.

READ MORE: Killiney Beach Park upgrades continue

READ MORE: Coldstream boat launches open, beaches remain closed


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Water

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Coldstream boat launches open, beaches remain closed
Next story
COVID-19: ‘Community immunity’ testing getting closer in B.C.

Just Posted

LETTER: Time to move forward to create a better B.C.

Pandemic has been an opportunity to pause and assess what has caused some of our problems

Volunteers cleaning up Postill Lake Road dodge speeding vehicle

Okanagan Forest Task Force removed 29,100 pounds of scrap metal fromthe bush

Kelowna’s Giobean Coffee creates coronavirus remix of disco hit “I Will Survive”

Giobean teamed up with Anna Jacyszyn to remix Gloria Gaynor’s hit song and film the music video

South Rutland Elementary teachers organize baking for Mother’s Day

Grade four and five educators purchased supplies for students to bake cakes for mother’s day

Snowmobiler airlifted to safety after spending night on Little White Mountain in Kelowna

COSAR and the RCMP collaborated to locate and extract the sledder

Bears spotted near Enderby

Three bears spotted by North Okanagan

Nova Scotia mass killer’s semi-automatic guns believed to have come from U.S.

The Mounties are still declining to reveal the brand or the calibre of the weapons

Water quality advisory issued for Central Okanagan system

Turbidity in source affects Killiney Beach system for 290 customers off Westside Road

LETTER: Time to move forward to create a better B.C.

Pandemic has been an opportunity to pause and assess what has caused some of our problems

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

MLA irked by budget hike for Highway 1 expansion in Shuswap

Former Transportation Minister Todd Stone critical of $61.1 million increase

Coldstream boat launches open, beaches remain closed

Kalavista boat launch opens May 12 for locals, May 15 for others

COVID-19: ‘Community immunity’ testing getting closer in B.C.

‘Frustrating,’ still no antibody test authorized for use in Canada

Search warrant leads to discovery of weapons, drugs, cash in Oliver residence

A 21-year-old Oliver man is facing numerous charges

Most Read