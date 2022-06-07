Water quality advisory for Sunnyside/Pritchard in West Kelowna

The city will inform residents as soon as it is able to rescind the advisory.(Shutterstock)

A water quality advisory has been posted for the Sunnyside/Pritchard Water Service Area in West Kelowna

It’s due to increased turbidity in Okanagan Lake in the area of the system’s intake station. View a map on the City of West Kelowna website to confirm the affected properties is in the affected service area.

Under the advisory, children, the elderly, and those with weakened immunity must use water brought to a rolling boil for one minute or more or seek an alternative safe source, for brushing teeth, drinking, making baby formula and ice, preparing food and beverages and washing fruits and vegetables.

The bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads provides a safe, alternative source of drinking water. Customers can use the touch-free filling station free during the advisory. Bring clean bottles for filling. The tap is located on the Asquith Road side of the facility.

The city will inform residents, via its e-news service, as soon as it is able to rescind the advisory. To receive news and alerts, sign up on the City of West Kelowna website.

