Water quality advisory for Kelowna’s Falcon Ridge

Spring runoff is creating problems for the water system of Falcon Ridge in Kelowna.

Higher levels in Mission Creek are causing water quality to worsen for approximately 60 home in the area off of Hwy. 33, prompting a water advisory from the Regional District of Central Okanagan.

All water used for drinking, washing fruits and vegetables, making drinks or ice, and brushing teeth should be boiled for at least one minute.

Roadside signs will be put up in the area to give residents notice of the advisory.

Central Okanagan Regional DistrictCity of KelownaDrinking waterWater