Water quality advisory for Killiney Beach

Water quality advisory for 290 Killiney Beach properties

Regional District of Central Okanagan issued the advisory on Monday

A water quality advisory for those on the Killiney Beach water system is being issued by the Regional District of Central Okanagan.

The advisory affects 290 properties serviced in the Killiney Beach subdivision located off Westside Road.

Regional District staff recommends that as a precaution those customers and any others who may wish to take additional precautions should follow Interior Health guidelines. All water intended for drinking, washing fruit and vegetables, making beverages, ice or brushing teeth should be boiled for at least one minute or customers should use a safe alternative to water from the tap such as bottled or distilled water.

For information visit the Regional District website water system webpage or contact RDCO Environmental Services at engineer@cord.bc.ca or 250-469-6241.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Sexual assaults, extortion on the rise even as crime rates stay low: Stats Canada

Just Posted

Lakestone community unveiled in Lake Country

Mayor Baker, MLA Norm Letnick and MP Stephen Fuhr joined in the ceremonial opening

Mix of sun and cloud for the Okanagan-Similkameen Shuswap

Chance of showers for much of the region this afternoon

Kelowna weekly roundup: e-scooters, cherries, citizen’s arrest and McCurdy

Here are your top stories of the week

Lake Country mayor says municipal fines are not high enough to make businesses comply

Recent commercial infractures shed light on the municipality’s bylaw insufficiencies

Okanagan-Shuswap Weather: Summer sun for Sunday

The forecast for the week ahead shows some rain but plenty of sun and warm tempertures.

VIDEO: Bystander training gains traction as tool to prevent sexual harassment, violence

Julia Gartley was sexually assaulted after an event, and no one stepped in to help

Sexual assaults, extortion on the rise even as crime rates stay low: Stats Canada

Rates of police-reported sexual assault rose for the fourth year in a row

Donkeys await your hugs and scritches at anniversary event

Turtle Valley Donkey Refuge invites public to help celebrate 20 years of care.

CDART trains North Okanagan volunteers

Regional group looking to form to help animals in cases of emergencies and disasters

Vancouver Island teens missing after vehicle found ablaze near Dease Lake, BC

RCMP say a body discovered nearby not one of the missing teens

Police watchdog investigating person’s death after being detained by B.C. RCMP

Hospital staff said the person died early Saturday

Water quality makes swimming unsafe at three beaches near Salmon Arm

The Adams Lake Indian Band has issued a water qulity notice affecting beaches at three campgrounds.

A year later, ceremony commemorates victims of the Danforth shooting

It’s the one-year anniversary of when a man opened fire along the bustling street before shooting and killing himself

Second osprey chick dies, Okanagan web cam off

The second chick in an osprey nest featured on the Town of Osoyoos website has died

Most Read