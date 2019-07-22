Water quality advisory for 290 Killiney Beach properties

A water quality advisory for those on the Killiney Beach water system is being issued by the Regional District of Central Okanagan.

The advisory affects 290 properties serviced in the Killiney Beach subdivision located off Westside Road.

Regional District staff recommends that as a precaution those customers and any others who may wish to take additional precautions should follow Interior Health guidelines. All water intended for drinking, washing fruit and vegetables, making beverages, ice or brushing teeth should be boiled for at least one minute or customers should use a safe alternative to water from the tap such as bottled or distilled water.

For information visit the Regional District website water system webpage or contact RDCO Environmental Services at engineer@cord.bc.ca or 250-469-6241.

