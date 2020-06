Water pooling on North Okanagan highways

AIM Roads crews reported the pooling water on roads during heavy rain in the area

Water is pooling on North Okanagan highways, report AIM Roads duty crews.

Highways 97, 97A, 97B and Highway 6 are all reported to be affected.

AIM reminds drivers to use caution, slow down and turn their headlights on for better visibility.

READ MORE: Nearly 3,500 without power in West Kelowna outage

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Road conditions