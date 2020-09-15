Water outage in Lake Country neighbourhood

Lakestone neighbourhood out of water today during infrastructure upgrades

Due to water infrastructure upgrades on Okanagan Centre Road West, a water outage is planned for Tuesday, Sept. 15 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The shutdown is required to tie-in new water works along Okanagan Centre Road West. Impacted properties are highlighted on the map.

“As this is a lengthy outage it is recommended to keep water on hand for personal use,” the District of Lake Country said.

Water supply, when resumed, may be discoloured due to deposits in pipes – it is not harmful as the water has been disinfected. Running an outside tap or cold water tap in your tub for several minutes should eliminate both air and discolouration.

Residents who have a water booster pump on their property, please ensure to turn off your pump prior to the shut down in order to protect your pump from burning out.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your cooperation during this water interruption.”

For more information, call 250-766-6677.

READ MORE: Lake Country community captures national award

READ MORE: Construction begins on new Lake Country business park

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Water

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen holding steady despite COVID-19 pandemic
Next story
VIDEO: Large-scale clean up of rail crash near Hope continues

Just Posted

Water outage in Lake Country neighbourhood

Lakestone neighbourhood out of water today during infrastructure upgrades

Morning Start: Blue cheese can change your dreams

Your morning start for Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020

Eight new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health over weekend

Interior Health reports new cases since Friday, Sept. 11

‘What changed?’ asks family of dead Lake Country woman after murder charge stayed

‘My sister… lost her life under very suspicious circumstances,’ said Arlene Westervelt’s sister

UBCO/Vernon bus route announces changes

Oyama Isthmus removed from loop to help reduce travel times

COVID-19 controls tightened as cases rise and possible second wave looms

Epidemiologists warn Canadians should brace for more restrictions if COVID-19 cases continue to rise

B.C. First Nations call on privacy commissioner to release community COVID-19 data

An application has been made to the office of the information and privacy commissioner

‘It is a pandemic’: B.C. health minister defends school plan, but says cases are inevitable

Multiple cases have popped up in schools since classes started on Sept. 10

Jury selection begins in Castlegar RCMP shooting death

Jason Tait is charged with manslaughter in relation to the shooting of Waylon Jesse Edey

Summerland administrator steps down

Anthony Haddad to finish role with municipality on Nov. 10

Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen holding steady despite COVID-19 pandemic

Virtual meetings continue, but office and staff remain busy

Kelowna council quashes plans for short-term rentals at massive downtown development

Developer seeking amendment for 198 short-term rentals in proposed building turned down

COVID crushes North Okanagan spelling bee buzz, teams needed for new fundraiser

Trivia night Sept. 22 can support local literacy

B.C. to launch 22 primary care networks to provide team-based health care

The networks will provide culturally safe services for Indigenous peoples

Most Read