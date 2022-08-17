Water outage for Oyama due to hydrant replacement

A planned water outage will be taking place tomorrow (Aug. 18) in Oyama while crews replace a hydrant.
Residents will be without water from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
It is recommended people have drinking water available during the outage.
Potable water is available free of charge at the Winfield Arena parking lot for those wishing to fill up personal containers.
When water service is restored, residents should flush their plumbing by running taps until the water runs clear.
