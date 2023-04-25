Water main break prompts boil water notice for some Killiney Beach residents

Those affected by the notice are asked to bring water to a rolling boil for at least 60 seconds

A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for some residents of Killiney Beach.

The notice affects the following properties serviced in the Killiney Beach subdivision located off Westside Road:

•9614 – 9674 Keithley Road

•502 – 519 Leah Road

Affected customers were notified of the boil water notice Monday evening following emergency repairs to a break on the main servicing these properties.

Those affected by the notice are asked to bring water to a rolling boil for at least 60 seconds. Once the boiled water is cooled it may be used for drinking, brushing teeth and washing and preparing food. Customers may wish to consider using an alternate, safe water source such as bottled or distilled water.

For information visit the Regional District website water system webpage (rdco.com/water) or contact RDCO Environmental Services at engineer@rdco.com or 250-469-6241.

