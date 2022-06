Water has been shut off in the area of Towgood and Oyama Roads

Area where water is shut off.

A water main has broken at the corner of Towgood and Oyama Roads.

District of Lake Country crews are on site working to repair the break.

Water has been shut off to the adjacent properties as emergency repairs are undertaken.

Residents are to watch the district’s Facebook page for updates.

