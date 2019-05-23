UPDATE: Water main break floods Lake Country roads

There are no reports of injury following a water main break south of Beaver Lake Road. (David Venn - Capital News) Workers tending to the broken water main on Mountview Road. (David Venn - Capital News) The edge of Janet Court has been destroyed. (David Venn - Capital News) Two cars are stuck under debris after a water main break in Lake Country. (David Venn - Capital News) Water burst through the parking lot at Voyager RV. (David Venn - Capital News) Facebook: Highway 97 in Lake Country flooded Facebook: Highway 97 in Lake Country flooded There are no reports of injury following a water main break south of Beaver Lake Road. (David Venn - Capital News) The rocks did not care for the warning sign. (David Venn - Capital News) The force of the water broke the road above Voyager RV and caused the rubble to break through the fence. (David Venn - Capital News)

UPDATE: 1:37 p.m.

No one has been injured as as result of a water main break at approximately 10:20 a.m. on Thursday May 23 during construction work for a new housing development in Lake Country, officials confirm.

The new project located at North View sub division was receiving underground work to connect water sources and other utilities when a water main was struck and its contents rolled down the hill just south of Glenmore Road until it reached Highway 97.

“Nobody has been injured, as far as I know,” said Karen Miller, communications officer for Lake Country.

Although it is still too early to tell how much damage has been done in total, Miller says homeowners who are affected by the wreckage should contact their home insurance providers to seek further information for reparations.

As for the devevlopment project itself, there is a potential that the construction will have to proceed its original June 10 date of completion, due to this major setback.

UPDATE: 12:07 p.m.

Lake Country Fire Department Chief Deputy Brent Penner said emergency crews were notified at approximately 10:20 a.m.

“We were trying to offer our man power to make sure the travelling public was kept safe,” he said.

The District of Lake Country is investigating.

A water main break in Lake Country is causing serious issues for motorists and residents in the Glenmore Road and Mountview Road area.

The incident happened just after 10 a.m. when water rushed down Mountview Road towards Voyager RV on Highway 97.

Voyager RV employee Debra Bruneau said she saw rocks crumbling onto her car after water gushed down Janet Court crushing the road and spilling into the parking lot.

“A mountain of water came down,” she said.

Two cars are stuck under debris. No one has been injured, witnesses reported.

Several area fire departments are being called in to deal with the water.

The District of Lake Country states the water main break is at Glenmore Road and Okanagan Centre Road West. Motorists are asked to avoid Glenmore Road and the temporary detour route via the Mountview Road subdivision.

Highway 97 in Lake Country is also affected by the water.

Construction on Glenmore Road caused the water main break.

More to come.

