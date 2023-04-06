Water main break causes sinkhole off Highway 97 in Kelowna

The City of Kelowna is repairing at water main break at the southwest corner of Highway 97 and Pandosy Street. (Jake Courtepatte/Capital News)

A water main break has caused flooding and a sinkhole at the southwest corner lot of Highway 97 and Pandosy Street in Kelowna.

The sinkhole opened by the parking lot beside 21st Century Assurance Realty after a 10-inch water main broke early Thursday morning.

A sinkhole opened up this morning in a parking lot and grassy area on the corner of Pandosy and Harvey in Kelowna. Construction crews on scene and area partially flooded due to water main break. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/rH5lZri5IB — Jake Courtepatte (@JakeC_16) April 6, 2023

A roadway and a few properties in the area have suffered from water damage.

The City of Kelowna has had crews on scene since 5 a.m. They have a pumper truck to remove debris from the sinkhole and restoration services on site to fix the break.

It is expected that the water main will be fixed by the end of the day but restoration will happen throughout the weekend.

Traffic isn’t being affected at this time but people are being asked to stay from the area while crews make repairs.

