Water geyser floods Armstrong road

Water has been shut off in the immediate area while crews work on a fix

Crews are working to fix a water main break after a vehicle bumped into a fire hydrant in Armstrong Friday afternoon.

A large spout of water could be seen coming from the hydrant on Wood Avenue, nearby a residence, flooding the street.

Chief administrative officer Dawn Low said crews shut off the valve quickly and are currently working on a fix.

Water has been shut off for residents along the single block of Wood Avenue. No estimated time is available for when the water will be turned back on.

Drivers are advised to watch for city workers who may be diverting traffic around the incident.

Brendan Shykora

DrivingWater