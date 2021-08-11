Water emergency turns Oyama taps dry

Dozens of residents with little to no water pressure, repairs underway

Several Lake Country residents are without water Wednesday, Aug. 11. (District map)

Dozens of residents are without water today.

An emergency water repair is underway on Greenhow Road in Oyama.

Residents in the area north of Lloyd and Young will have little or no water pressure while the repair to the water distribution system is made.

“We expect water pressure to return by 2:30 this afternoon,” the District of Lake Country said.

Water crew members have hand-delivered notifications to properties impacted.

Water

