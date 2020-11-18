Water being restored for North Okanagan neighbourhood

Residents of Canadian Lakeview Estates have been without water for more than 24 hours while they wait for a watermain break to be fixed. (Google Maps image)

A pipe break that has left some Vernon residents without water is being fixed.

Canadian Lakeview Estates residents were alerted to a broken watermain Tuesday, Nov. 17 around 1 p.m.

The utility company, Corix Utilities, is working to restore water and hope to have the repair done as soon as possible.

“The location of the watermain break was identified yesterday evening. Unfortunately, it is at a depth requiring more substantial excavating equipment, and trench preparation. As such, work had to be suspended until this morning,” the company states. “The break is also in a location that does not allow us to isolate that part of the system, which means water will remain off for the entire community.”

Residents of the estates, which are next to Okanagan Landing near Adventure Bay, will be alerted with updates online here.

READ MORE: Okanagan society helps manage finances in uncertain times

READ MORE: City of Vernon looking into curbside compost collection

@VernonNews

jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Water